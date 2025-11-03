India's Expanding Digital Reach: UPI Goes Global

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) revealed on Monday that UPI users can now make payments in Malaysia, thanks to a strategic partnership with Razorpay Curlec. The move marks a significant step in expanding India's digital payment infrastructure globally, according to a company statement.

In a development aimed at marketers, ZEPIC introduced a new data service that delivers a comprehensive overview of customer interactions on Instagram. The service promises to integrate intent, identity, and impact into a cohesive system that enhances customer engagement and drives performance, the company announced.

Kolte-Patil Developers broke ground on a new residential venture in the suburban locality of Versova. Named 'Serenova,' the project offers two and three-bedroom apartments with prices starting at Rs 3.2 crore. Additionally, Zurich Kotak General Insurance acquired naming rights for the Goregaon East station on Mumbai Metro Line 7, renaming it 'Zurich Kotak Goregaon East.'

