India's Path to Technological Sovereignty: A New Era of Innovation

In a bid to propel India into a new era of growth, technological sovereignty stands central, as emphasized by Ajay Kumar Sood, the Government's Principal Scientific Adviser. This concept is deemed essential for the country's strategic autonomy.

Sood pointed out the need for private sector R&D to collaborate with governmental support through initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and the Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) Scheme. These initiatives aim to synergize the R&D landscape in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ambitious RDI Fund with a colossal Rs one lakh crore corpus designed to boost private sector investment in research. The objective is to mitigate risks linked with private investments and inspire industries to pursue impactful innovation.

During the Empowered Science and Technology Innovation Council (ESTIC) session, Sood highlighted the technological roadmap that can benefit society. The discussion centered on fortifying the R&D ecosystem to attain self-reliance in pivotal technologies while ensuring these innovations yield tangible societal and economic benefits.

The RDI scheme, as noted by Sood, stands to revolutionize the public and private R&D ecosystems, propelling the nation's technological prowess. Additionally, the fund will champion futuristic, cutting-edge technologies, ensuring broader participation from Tier-II and Tier-III institutions, thus democratizing the innovation process beyond elite centers.

Echoing the potential seen in India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, particularly in the space sector, Sood lauded the rise of tech startups actively engaging in satellite and data utilization.

Approved by the Union Cabinet, the RDI Fund underscores the pivotal role of private investment in advancing innovation and commercializing research. It offers favorable financing conditions to spur growth in sunrise and strategic sectors, driving adoption of new technologies and enhancing competitiveness across the board.

Guidance for the RDI scheme will come from the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, led by the Prime Minister, ensuring the initiative aligns with broader strategic objectives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)