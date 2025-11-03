Bharti Hexacom Profits Surge by 66% Amid Rising Smartphone Demand

In a significant financial leap, Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, announced a remarkable 66% rise in its second-quarter profits, reaching Rs 421 crore. This growth, recorded for the period ending September 30, 2025, was largely fueled by an increased customer base of smartphone users.

Compared to the previous year, where the profit stood at Rs 253 crore, the current financials mark a promising trajectory for the telecom operator. Revenue from operations showed a robust 13% increase, climbing to Rs 2317.3 crore, as per the company's latest filings.

The growth in mobile data traffic, marked at 1,935 petabytes, and a rise in ARPU to Rs 251, have underpinned this upturn. Bharti Hexacom's network expansion included the addition of 1.6 million smartphone data customers and the deployment of 357 new towers, solidifying its presence in Northeast telecom circles and Rajasthan.

