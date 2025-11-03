Left Menu

Bharti Hexacom Profits Surge by 66% Amid Rising Smartphone Demand

Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, reported a 66% increase in profits in Q2 2025, reaching Rs 421 crore, driven by a surge in smartphone customers and data consumption. Revenue grew by 13% to Rs 2317.3 crore, with significant growth in mobile data traffic and ARPU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 21:02 IST
Bharti Hexacom Profits Surge by 66% Amid Rising Smartphone Demand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial leap, Bharti Hexacom, a subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, announced a remarkable 66% rise in its second-quarter profits, reaching Rs 421 crore. This growth, recorded for the period ending September 30, 2025, was largely fueled by an increased customer base of smartphone users.

Compared to the previous year, where the profit stood at Rs 253 crore, the current financials mark a promising trajectory for the telecom operator. Revenue from operations showed a robust 13% increase, climbing to Rs 2317.3 crore, as per the company's latest filings.

The growth in mobile data traffic, marked at 1,935 petabytes, and a rise in ARPU to Rs 251, have underpinned this upturn. Bharti Hexacom's network expansion included the addition of 1.6 million smartphone data customers and the deployment of 357 new towers, solidifying its presence in Northeast telecom circles and Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025