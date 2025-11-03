Pakistan's Economic Revival: A New Dawn?
Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Monday that the country is steering towards economic recovery following structural reforms. At a joint press conference, Aurangzeb highlighted progress verified by a recent IMF agreement, marking a step towards macroeconomic stability and investor confidence.
The minister emphasized the government's commitment to sustainable growth through reforms in taxation, energy, and state-owned enterprises. Notable results include improved credit ratings and increased foreign direct investment, as evidenced by the repatriation of over USD 4 million in profits and dividends.
Power Minister Awais Leghari shared plans to operationalize the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market, aimed at reducing electricity costs. Meanwhile, advancements in tax-to-GDP ratios and privatization efforts signify a broader shift towards financial modernization and stability in Pakistan's economy.
