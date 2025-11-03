Left Menu

Pakistan's Economic Revival: A New Dawn?

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb highlighted significant progress in achieving macroeconomic stability through structural reforms, confirmed by a recent IMF agreement. The government is prioritizing long-term growth, improving investor confidence, tax reforms, and a shift to a cashless economy. Power sector reforms have also reduced electricity costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:21 IST
Pakistan's Economic Revival: A New Dawn?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced on Monday that the country is steering towards economic recovery following structural reforms. At a joint press conference, Aurangzeb highlighted progress verified by a recent IMF agreement, marking a step towards macroeconomic stability and investor confidence.

The minister emphasized the government's commitment to sustainable growth through reforms in taxation, energy, and state-owned enterprises. Notable results include improved credit ratings and increased foreign direct investment, as evidenced by the repatriation of over USD 4 million in profits and dividends.

Power Minister Awais Leghari shared plans to operationalize the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market, aimed at reducing electricity costs. Meanwhile, advancements in tax-to-GDP ratios and privatization efforts signify a broader shift towards financial modernization and stability in Pakistan's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025