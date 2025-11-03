Race Against Time: Trapped in Rome's Historic Tower Collapse

A Romanian worker remains trapped under the debris of the Torre dei Conti, a medieval tower near Rome's Colosseum, after its partial collapse. Emergency services are working against time to rescue him, facing the complex challenge of potential further collapses.

Authorities reported that the tower crumbled twice, scattering dust and debris. Italian firefighters, using aerial ladders, continue their rescue efforts. The incident has not resulted in injuries to the firefighters.

The tower, a relic from the 13th century built by Pope Innocent III, was under renovation to become a museum. It has not been used since 2006, and repair efforts were part of an EU-funded project. The area remains blocked as the risky rescue mission continues.

