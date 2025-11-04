Left Menu

Bharti Airtel Soars to New Heights with Record Profits

Bharti Airtel's stock surged nearly 3%, achieving a 52-week high after a significant rise in net profit for Q3 FY26. The telecom giant reported a profit of Rs 8,651 crore, buoyed by high-paying customers, post-paid connections, and a notable ARPU increase, making it outperform its rival Jio.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Bharti Airtel surged nearly 3% on Tuesday, reaching their 52-week high after the company reported a substantial rise in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY26.

The telecom giant's stock reached Rs 2,135.75 on the BSE and Rs 2,135.60 on the NSE, following a profit leap to Rs 8,651 crore, driven largely by growth in high-paying smartphone customers and post-paid connections.

Bharti Airtel's revenue from operations increased by about 26% to Rs 52,145 crore, significantly outperforming competitor Jio in revenue and ARPU metrics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

