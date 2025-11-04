SIT Pune's Future-Tech Summit 2025: Catalyzing Innovation and Industry Synergy

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) in Pune proudly hosted the 'SIT Future-Tech Summit 2025', marking a significant stride in fostering innovation, industry collaboration, and emerging technologies. The summit showcased SIT's commitment to advancing technological expertise and nurturing a vibrant startup culture among its students.

The event witnessed the launch of several Centres of Excellence and the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with reputed global industry partners. This initiative further solidified SIT's dedication to experiential learning and research. Distinguished guests from industry and academia graced the occasion, including Hon'ble Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar and Vice Chancellor Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman. Key partnerships included collaborations with Bentley Systems, John Deere India, and more, focusing on areas such as infrastructure innovation, semiconductor design, and cybersecurity.

Adding to its achievements, SIT Pune was recognized as an Apple Training Centre, integrating Apple's curriculum to enhance digital education. The summit also spotlighted student-led startups and collaborations with the Bharat 6G Alliance. SIT's Entrepreneurship Promotion and Innovation Cell (EPIC) continues to build a thriving ecosystem, with numerous events contributing to the institute's innovation accolades. SIT's involvement in the Smart India Hackathon and other national competitions further underscores its role in the innovation landscape.

