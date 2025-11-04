Left Menu

SIT Pune's Future-Tech Summit 2025: Catalyzing Innovation and Industry Synergy

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT), Pune hosted the Future-Tech Summit 2025, emphasizing innovation and collaboration. The event launched Centres of Excellence, signed MoUs, and highlighted startups, showcasing SIT's role in technological advancements and entrepreneurship. SIT was also recognized as an Apple Training Centre and celebrated its innovation-driven achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-11-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 11:38 IST
SIT Pune's Future-Tech Summit 2025: Catalyzing Innovation and Industry Synergy
SIT Future-Tech Summit 2025 at SIT Pune. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Symbiosis Institute of Technology (SIT) in Pune proudly hosted the 'SIT Future-Tech Summit 2025', marking a significant stride in fostering innovation, industry collaboration, and emerging technologies. The summit showcased SIT's commitment to advancing technological expertise and nurturing a vibrant startup culture among its students.

The event witnessed the launch of several Centres of Excellence and the signing of multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with reputed global industry partners. This initiative further solidified SIT's dedication to experiential learning and research. Distinguished guests from industry and academia graced the occasion, including Hon'ble Pro-Chancellor Dr. Vidya Yeravdekar and Vice Chancellor Dr. Ramakrishnan Raman. Key partnerships included collaborations with Bentley Systems, John Deere India, and more, focusing on areas such as infrastructure innovation, semiconductor design, and cybersecurity.

Adding to its achievements, SIT Pune was recognized as an Apple Training Centre, integrating Apple's curriculum to enhance digital education. The summit also spotlighted student-led startups and collaborations with the Bharat 6G Alliance. SIT's Entrepreneurship Promotion and Innovation Cell (EPIC) continues to build a thriving ecosystem, with numerous events contributing to the institute's innovation accolades. SIT's involvement in the Smart India Hackathon and other national competitions further underscores its role in the innovation landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025