Hydrogen Revolution: India's Steel Industry Eyes Green Future

India is on the brink of a hydrogen revolution, with accelerating plans to use hydrogen as an alternative fuel. Union Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik highlights its potential to decarbonize steel production, stressing strategic investments and self-reliance to meet sustainable and growing industry demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:08 IST
Sandeep Poundrik, Secretary, Ministry of Steel (Photo/CII). Image Credit: ANI
India's steel sector is inching closer to a hydrogen-driven transformation, as plummeting hydrogen prices position the resource as a promising alternative to natural gas within five to ten years. Union Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik, addressing the CII Steel Summit 2025, emphasized the importance of this transition for India's decarbonization goals and global competitiveness.

Highlighting the significant potential for green steel production, Poundrik pointed out that the steel industry is at the heart of India's sustainability aspirations. He revealed that nearly half of the nation's steel is produced by medium and small enterprises, affirming their crucial role in the industry's distributed and resilient landscape.

Poundrik outlined the government's proactive initiatives to fend off inferior quality steel imports, while promoting domestic coking coal to bolster self-reliance. Koushik Chatterjee and Jayant Acharya echoed Poundrik's sentiments, underscoring the strategic, self-reliant, and sustainable pillars crucial for positioning India as a leader in both domestic and global steel markets.

