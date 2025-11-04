Left Menu

Adani Enterprises to Fuel Expansion with Major Rights Issue

Adani Enterprises plans a Rs 25,000 crore rights issue to finance its infrastructure expansion. The board approved issuing partly paid-up equity shares to eligible shareholders. This move underlines the firm's aggressive growth strategy and commitment to expanding its infrastructure ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:02 IST
  Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has unveiled plans to raise Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue, marking a significant step in its vast infrastructure expansion efforts. The announcement was made on Tuesday, highlighting the company's strategic initiative.

In a filing with the stock exchange, the company stated that its board has sanctioned the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1. This action is intended to mobilize considerable financial resources dedicated to funding ongoing and future projects.

The rights issue underscores Adani Enterprises' aggressive growth trajectory within the infrastructure sector, positioning the firm to capitalize on emerging opportunities and solidify its market leadership.

