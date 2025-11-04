Adani Enterprises to Fuel Expansion with Major Rights Issue

Adani Enterprises, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has unveiled plans to raise Rs 25,000 crore through a rights issue, marking a significant step in its vast infrastructure expansion efforts. The announcement was made on Tuesday, highlighting the company's strategic initiative.

In a filing with the stock exchange, the company stated that its board has sanctioned the issuance of partly paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of Re 1. This action is intended to mobilize considerable financial resources dedicated to funding ongoing and future projects.

The rights issue underscores Adani Enterprises' aggressive growth trajectory within the infrastructure sector, positioning the firm to capitalize on emerging opportunities and solidify its market leadership.