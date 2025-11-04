Left Menu

MobiKwik's Q2 FY26 Surge: EBITDA Soars with Strategic Optimizations

MobiKwik's operating performance soared in Q2 FY26, achieving an EBITDA of Rs 24.8 crore, marking an 80% growth from the previous quarter. Strategic cost management and growth across payments and lending boosted the fintech's margins, setting the stage for further expansion in UPI and digital lending initiatives.

04-11-2025
  • India

MobiKwik, the digital payments company headquartered in Gurugram, has reported a notable enhancement in its operational performance for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The firm's EBITDA rose to Rs 24.8 crore, an 80% increase from Q1 FY26. This improvement comes on the back of cost reductions and enhanced margins.

As per the company's statement, MobiKwik maintains its leadership as a prepaid wallet provider in India and ranks among the top three UPI applications experiencing rapid growth. Chairperson Upasana Taku attributed the quarter's success to robust business fundamentals and a concerted focus on profitability, with plans to amplify efforts in UPI and digital lending.

The fintech witnessed significant growth in UPI transaction volumes and reported the largest quarterly GMV, which escalated by 53% YoY. Payments revenue saw an 11% YoY rise, attributed to increased transaction volumes and enhanced monetization. A GMV of Rs 8,071 million was recorded in their ZIP EMI segment, with substantial gross margin gains.

