Bharti Airtel Surges as Quarterly Profits and Revenue Soar

Shares of telecom giant Bharti Airtel experienced a notable climb, closing nearly 2% higher on Tuesday, following the announcement of a substantial increase in their consolidated net profit for the September quarter of FY26. Airtel's impressive growth was largely driven by a surge in high-paying smartphone customers and post-paid connections.

On the stock market, Airtel shares reached new heights, with BSE seeing a 1.89% jump to Rs 2,112.90 and NSE witnessing a 1.73% rise to Rs 2,110. Earlier in the day, the shares hit a 52-week high, marked by strong investor confidence.

The company revealed a net profit of Rs 8,651 crore, more than doubling year-on-year, alongside a 26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 52,145 crore. Highlighting its competitive edge, Airtel's average revenue per user outpaced Jio, further solidifying its market position.

(With inputs from agencies.)