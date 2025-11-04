Left Menu

Mahindra & Mahindra's Q2 2025: Record Profits and Market Share Gains

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited reported strong results for Q2 2025, with a consolidated PAT of Rs 3,673 crore, up 28% year-over-year. The Auto division saw a 13% rise in sales volumes, while the Farm sector achieved a 32% increase in tractor volumes. Diverse sectors contributed to robust financial performance.

Mahindra & Mahindra's Q2 2025: Record Profits and Market Share Gains
Mahindra Group Logo (Image/@MahindraRise). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M) announced impressive financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, displaying solid growth across various sectors. The company's consolidated profit after tax (PAT) surged by 28% to Rs 3,673 crore compared to the previous year, driven by strong performances in auto, farm, and tech divisions.

In the automotive sector, Mahindra reported the sale of 2.62 lakh vehicles, a 13% increase that helped the company secure a 25.7% share of the SUV market. Meanwhile, the Farm division recorded a remarkable 32% rise in tractor volumes, capturing a 43% market share for this quarter. Revenue from the auto segment grew by 25%, reaching Rs 27,171 crore.

The company's financial services arm maintained robust profitability with a 45% increase in PAT, while Tech Mahindra reported an EBIT margin improvement by 250 basis points. Mahindra Lifespaces and Mahindra Logistics also contributed significantly to the group's success, highlighting the diversified strength of M&M's portfolio.

