Controversial Contractual Reappointment of Chief Commissioner Sparks Debate

The recent contractual reappointment of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has ignited controversy among experts, who claim it undermines the integrity of this crucial statutory post. The decision, bypassing established recruitment rules, is seen as arbitrary by many within the railway sector.

The Commission of Railway Safety, tasked with investigating train accidents, traditionally operates independently under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, the reappointment of Shri Janak Kumar Garg on November 1, 2025, two days after retiring, questions this autonomy. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet bypassed existing rules, raising concerns among former railway officials.

Critics, including Sudhanshu Mani, who spearheaded the Vande Bharat project, argue that this move sets a precedent that could compromise the Commission's credibility. By overlooking senior candidates like AM Chowdhary and not clarifying the decision-making process, the government's actions have fueled further skepticism about the future integrity of railway oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)