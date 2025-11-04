Left Menu

Controversial Contractual Reappointment of Chief Commissioner Sparks Debate

The contractual reappointment of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, in violation of recruitment norms, draws criticism for potentially compromising the integrity of the statutory role. Experts argue that appointing Shri Janak Kumar Garg after his retirement may undermine the Commission's independence and established procedures, raising significant concerns within the sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:46 IST
Controversial Contractual Reappointment of Chief Commissioner Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent contractual reappointment of the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety has ignited controversy among experts, who claim it undermines the integrity of this crucial statutory post. The decision, bypassing established recruitment rules, is seen as arbitrary by many within the railway sector.

The Commission of Railway Safety, tasked with investigating train accidents, traditionally operates independently under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. However, the reappointment of Shri Janak Kumar Garg on November 1, 2025, two days after retiring, questions this autonomy. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet bypassed existing rules, raising concerns among former railway officials.

Critics, including Sudhanshu Mani, who spearheaded the Vande Bharat project, argue that this move sets a precedent that could compromise the Commission's credibility. By overlooking senior candidates like AM Chowdhary and not clarifying the decision-making process, the government's actions have fueled further skepticism about the future integrity of railway oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025