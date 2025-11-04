Left Menu

Kolkata Metro Faces Water Seepage Setback

Kolkata Metro services were briefly disrupted due to water seepage at Maidan station caused by a drainage pipe leak. Issues were quickly addressed by officials with services resuming shortly. Recent disruptions, including a signal snag and infrastructure concerns, highlight ongoing challenges for India's oldest Metro network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 22:19 IST
Kolkata Metro Faces Water Seepage Setback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro services experienced a brief interruption after water seeped into the Maidan station on Tuesday afternoon.

The leak originated from the underground drainage pipe, causing a temporary suspension of operations for 40 minutes along the North-South corridor.

Senior officials swiftly managed the situation, allowing trains to resume service, though commuters have faced similar disruptions in recent months.

The closure of Kavi Subhas station since July, due to structural issues, alongside other recurring challenges on the Blue Line, underscores broader concerns impacting India's oldest metro network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Scare at Reagan Airport: United Flight Threat Investigation

Security Scare at Reagan Airport: United Flight Threat Investigation

 Global
2
Bomb Scare Causes Flight Disruption at Reagan Airport

Bomb Scare Causes Flight Disruption at Reagan Airport

 Global
3
Bosnia's Political Turbulence: Dodik Barred and the Future of the Serb Republic

Bosnia's Political Turbulence: Dodik Barred and the Future of the Serb Repub...

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
4
Bombay High Court Halts Mumbai Cricket Association Elections: Candidates in Limbo

Bombay High Court Halts Mumbai Cricket Association Elections: Candidates in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025