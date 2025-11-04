Kolkata Metro Faces Water Seepage Setback

Kolkata Metro services experienced a brief interruption after water seeped into the Maidan station on Tuesday afternoon.

The leak originated from the underground drainage pipe, causing a temporary suspension of operations for 40 minutes along the North-South corridor.

Senior officials swiftly managed the situation, allowing trains to resume service, though commuters have faced similar disruptions in recent months.

The closure of Kavi Subhas station since July, due to structural issues, alongside other recurring challenges on the Blue Line, underscores broader concerns impacting India's oldest metro network.

