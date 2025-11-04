Possible Sale: Pizza Hut's Future Under Review by Yum Brands

Yum Brands is conducting a formal review of Pizza Hut's future, signaling a potential sale of the renowned pizza chain. Pizza Hut, despite its strong international presence, has been grappling with declining US sales and fierce competition.

As of now, Pizza Hut boasts almost 20,000 outlets across over 100 countries. While its international sales grew by 2% in the first nine months of the year, US sales have dipped by 7%. Large dine-in establishments have struggled to meet the demand for faster pick-up and delivery services.

This strategic review comes as Yum Brands faces pressure to leverage Pizza Hut's value fully. The company's share prices surged by nearly 7% following the announcement, though no deadline has been set for concluding the review.

(With inputs from agencies.)