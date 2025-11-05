Left Menu

Fiery Crash: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts in Louisville

A UPS cargo plane with three crew members crashed shortly after takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, erupting into a massive fireball. The incident led to a five-mile shelter-in-place order, road closures, and triggered an NTSB investigation. The crash could disrupt UPS deliveries globally.

Fiery Crash: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts in Louisville
A UPS cargo plane erupted into a fiery inferno after crashing in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after takeoff, as captured by local TV footage. The wide-body aircraft, carrying three crew members, had just departed from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport when a wing burst into flames.

The fireball incident prompted officials to issue a shelter-in-place order within a five-mile radius of the airport. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed multiple injuries and advised the public to steer clear of the affected area due to ongoing road closures.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as an MD-11 freighter, aged 34 years. The NTSB will lead the investigation while addressing possible disruptions to UPS's global operations. The crash heightens safety concerns as the airport hosts the UPS Worldport hub, critical for deliveries by companies like Amazon and Walmart.

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

