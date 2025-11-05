Fiery Crash: UPS Cargo Plane Erupts in Louisville

A UPS cargo plane erupted into a fiery inferno after crashing in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after takeoff, as captured by local TV footage. The wide-body aircraft, carrying three crew members, had just departed from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport when a wing burst into flames.

The fireball incident prompted officials to issue a shelter-in-place order within a five-mile radius of the airport. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg confirmed multiple injuries and advised the public to steer clear of the affected area due to ongoing road closures.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as an MD-11 freighter, aged 34 years. The NTSB will lead the investigation while addressing possible disruptions to UPS's global operations. The crash heightens safety concerns as the airport hosts the UPS Worldport hub, critical for deliveries by companies like Amazon and Walmart.

(With inputs from agencies.)