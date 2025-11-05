Tragic UPS Cargo Plane Crash Shutters Louisville Airport

A UPS cargo plane tragically crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, soon after takeoff on Tuesday, igniting a massive fireball and resulting in the deaths of seven individuals, including all three on board, and injuring 11 other people, according to local officials.

The crash at the Louisville airport, home to UPS Worldport, also led to industrial fires, temporarily pausing airport operations as investigations unfolded. UPS reported potential delivery disruptions while assuring customers of contingency plans to ensure shipping continuity.

The aged MD-11 aircraft, a crucial part of the UPS logistics network, sparked an inquiry by federal investigators. Authorities aim to determine why an engine appeared to have separated mid-flight, as both the National Transportation Safety Board and safety experts probe the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)