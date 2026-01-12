Miraculous Escape: No Fatalities in Odisha Aircraft Crash

An extraordinary escape unfolded as Odisha's Transport Minister B B Jena surveyed the aftermath of an aircraft crash near Rourkela, where six individuals, including two pilots, sustained injuries but remarkably, no lives were lost.

The incident involved a nine-seater India One aircraft that made an emergency landing in Sundargarh district on January 10th. The aircraft's front was severely damaged, and an 11-kV wire was severed during the crash.

Local citizens played a crucial role in rescuing the injured from the wreckage, and the injured are reportedly stable after receiving medical treatment. Minister Jena celebrated the pilots for their skilled maneuvers and lauded the timely rescue efforts.

