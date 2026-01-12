Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: No Fatalities in Odisha Aircraft Crash

Odisha's Transport Minister B B Jena visited Rourkela after a nine-seater aircraft crash landed, injuring six but causing no fatalities. The minister credited local rescue efforts and pilot skills for the miraculous outcome, and highlighted the state's fortune. Injured individuals are receiving treatment and are stable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-01-2026 13:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 13:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An extraordinary escape unfolded as Odisha's Transport Minister B B Jena surveyed the aftermath of an aircraft crash near Rourkela, where six individuals, including two pilots, sustained injuries but remarkably, no lives were lost.

The incident involved a nine-seater India One aircraft that made an emergency landing in Sundargarh district on January 10th. The aircraft's front was severely damaged, and an 11-kV wire was severed during the crash.

Local citizens played a crucial role in rescuing the injured from the wreckage, and the injured are reportedly stable after receiving medical treatment. Minister Jena celebrated the pilots for their skilled maneuvers and lauded the timely rescue efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

