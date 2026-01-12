Mizoram Faces Rise in TB Fatalities: A Six-Year High
Tuberculosis (TB) fatalities in Mizoram have reached a six-year high in 2025 with 145 deaths. Amidst a total of 2,275 cases reported, government and private medical facilities are addressing the crisis under the National TB Elimination Programme. Efforts to involve the community through the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan are underway.
In 2025, Mizoram reported its highest number of tuberculosis (TB) fatalities in six years, with a total of 145 deaths, as official data reveals.
A total of 2,275 individuals were diagnosed with the disease this year, a slight decrease from 2024's record of 2,291, according to the National TB Elimination Programme under the National Health Mission.
The increase in TB fatalities continues from previous years, surging dramatically from 31 in 2020 to 145 in 2025. Community programs, like the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, aim to combat TB with increased community involvement and support.
