Novo Nordisk Faces Setback: CEO's Bold Strategy Amid Obesity Drug War
Novo Nordisk's CEO, Mike Doustdar, lowers the company’s full-year profit forecast amid fierce competition in the obesity drug market. Sales growth forecast is adjusted down, affecting the firm’s stock value. The company aims to accelerate despite slower growth against rivals like Eli Lilly.
In a surprising move, Novo Nordisk has adjusted its full-year profit forecasts downward, marking an early challenge for the new CEO Mike Doustdar. This comes during a significant restructuring phase aimed at recovering from a tough competitive landscape in the obesity drug market.
Doustdar, who has been in charge since August, attributes the lowered guidance to decreased growth expectations for GLP-1 treatments. Despite this setback, he stated the company's commitment to accelerating efforts to maintain competitive advantage in an increasingly saturated market.
The revised outlook anticipates a full-year operating profit growth of 4% to 7% in 2025, down from an earlier estimate of 10% to 16%. Third-quarter sales reveal a slight rise, yet share value struggles, reflecting heightened competition from Eli Lilly and similar treatments.
