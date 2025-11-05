Left Menu

Unlocking Potential: Digital Readiness and Challenges of India's MSMEs

India's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) face structural challenges, especially in accessing formal credit and updating technology, impacting their productivity. Despite these challenges, a Deloitte India report highlights their significant digital readiness, which could drive e-commerce and fintech growth, showcasing potential for transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:50 IST
Unlocking Potential: Digital Readiness and Challenges of India's MSMEs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India are wrestling with significant structural challenges, according to a Deloitte India report released on Wednesday. The challenges, including limited access to formal credit and outdated technology, are impacting the productivity of these enterprises, which contribute approximately 30 percent to the country's GDP and form a large portion of its export ecosystem.

The report highlights that despite these hurdles, Indian MSMEs show considerable digital readiness, outperforming many OECD counterparts. They operate at just 18 percent of the productivity level of larger enterprises, compared to the 45-70 percent seen in OECD economies, limiting their global competitiveness.

Deloitte India Economist Rumki Majumdar notes that the credit deficit stands at Rs 30 lakh crore, impacting sectors like textiles and garments. However, states like Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have become resilient hubs due to structured policy approaches, offering MSMEs a promising growth trajectory in digital and collaborative infrastructure sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SBI's Digital Revolution: Simplifying Life Certification for Pensioners

SBI's Digital Revolution: Simplifying Life Certification for Pensioners

 India
2
European Stocks Hit Two-Week Low Amid Tech Selloff and Earnings Woes

European Stocks Hit Two-Week Low Amid Tech Selloff and Earnings Woes

 Global
3
Qatari Diar's Massive Mediterranean Development Deal

Qatari Diar's Massive Mediterranean Development Deal

 Global
4
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: A Season of Unprecedented Drama and Thrills

Pro Kabaddi League Season 12: A Season of Unprecedented Drama and Thrills

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025