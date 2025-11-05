Left Menu

Novo Nordisk Negotiates Favorable Medicare Pricing for Semaglutide

Novo Nordisk agreed on a Medicare pricing deal for semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy. Analysts view the deal as moderate, potentially reducing sales by $937 million but offsetting guidance cut impacts. The agreement signals a favorable negotiation under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:21 IST
Novo Nordisk Negotiates Favorable Medicare Pricing for Semaglutide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Novo Nordisk has announced a significant pricing agreement with the U.S. Medicare program for semaglutide, the active component in its flagship medications, Ozempic and Wegovy. The agreement, under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, has been viewed favorably by analysts, who had anticipated more severe pricing concessions.

The finalized agreement, expected to take effect in 2027, was unveiled alongside Novo's third-quarter financial results and a revised 2025 financial outlook. While the exact terms remain undisclosed, the company noted that if the pricing had been applied this year, it would have minimally impacted sales.

Market analysts, including those from JP Morgan, estimate the potential sales impact to be around 6 billion Danish crowns ($937 million). Despite earlier market jitters, Novo's share price witnessed a recovery, reflecting the market's positive response to the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pirate Pursuit: EU Races to Rescue Tanker Near Somalia

Pirate Pursuit: EU Races to Rescue Tanker Near Somalia

 United Arab Emirates
2
Thrilling Wins and Rain-Interrupted Matches Highlight Hong Kong Sixes

Thrilling Wins and Rain-Interrupted Matches Highlight Hong Kong Sixes

 Global
3
Dollar's Resilience Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

Dollar's Resilience Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Russia Seeks Clarity from U.S. on Nuclear Testing Resumption

Russia Seeks Clarity from U.S. on Nuclear Testing Resumption

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025