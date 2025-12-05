Russia Promises Uninterrupted Fuel Supplies to India

In a significant move to fortify energy relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged uninterrupted fuel supplies to India during a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcement underscores Russia's intention to significantly bolster its economic ties with India amidst global energy market fluctuations.

The meeting, which highlighted the strengthening relationship between the two countries, resulted in the signing of multiple agreements. These pacts aim to deepen cooperation across various sectors, further intertwining the economic and strategic interests of Russia and India.

The agreements come at a crucial time as both nations seek to navigate the complexities of global energy demands and prices. The collaboration is expected to provide a stable energy supply to India, while simultaneously enhancing Russia's position within the Asian energy market.