Left Menu

IndiGo Battles Operational Chaos: Hundreds of Flights Halted

IndiGo faces massive operational disruptions, leading to hundreds of cancelled flights. The airline is taking proactive measures to reboot its systems and schedules. On Friday, it canceled all flights from Delhi airport until midnight while also suspending significant operations from Chennai airport to manage the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 14:58 IST
IndiGo Battles Operational Chaos: Hundreds of Flights Halted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndiGo airlines are grappling with significant operational challenges, resulting in hundreds of flights being canceled as they strive to address persistent disruptions. Passengers are stranded at airports due to this wave of cancellations, now entering its fourth consecutive day.

This Friday marks the peak of flight cancellations, as IndiGo undertakes critical steps to reboot their systems and schedules, ensuring a stronger restart in the days to come. The airline has proactively halted all departing domestic flights from Delhi's airport until midnight to manage operations effectively.

Additionally, flights departing from Chennai airport have also been suspended till 6 pm on Friday, according to reliable sources. IndiGo deeply regrets the disruptions and assures that the situation is being managed comprehensively, although a quick resolution is not expected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-Russia Business Forum.

The greatest strength of India-Russia relations is trust: PM Modi at India-R...

 Global
2
EU regulators hit Elon Musk's X with 120 million euro fine for breaching bloc's digital rulebook, reports AP.

EU regulators hit Elon Musk's X with 120 million euro fine for breaching blo...

 Global
3
Keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, taking other operational steps to help normalise ops, says govt amid IndiGo flight disruptions.

Keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, taking other operational steps to...

 Global
4
Calcutta High Court's Stand: A New Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Calcutta High Court's Stand: A New Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025