IndiGo Battles Operational Chaos: Hundreds of Flights Halted

IndiGo airlines are grappling with significant operational challenges, resulting in hundreds of flights being canceled as they strive to address persistent disruptions. Passengers are stranded at airports due to this wave of cancellations, now entering its fourth consecutive day.

This Friday marks the peak of flight cancellations, as IndiGo undertakes critical steps to reboot their systems and schedules, ensuring a stronger restart in the days to come. The airline has proactively halted all departing domestic flights from Delhi's airport until midnight to manage operations effectively.

Additionally, flights departing from Chennai airport have also been suspended till 6 pm on Friday, according to reliable sources. IndiGo deeply regrets the disruptions and assures that the situation is being managed comprehensively, although a quick resolution is not expected.

