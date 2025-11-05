Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025: Celebrating Pioneering Women Leaders

In an event filled with inspiration and recognition, the Grihshobha Inspire Awards 2025 took place on November 3rd at the Bengaluru International Centre, celebrating women who have left an indelible mark in their respective fields. From the arts to STEM, these awards recognized individuals who have broken barriers and redefined leadership.

Among the honorees was Urvashi, celebrated for her immense contribution to cinema, while Dr. Sunitha Krishnan was acknowledged for her relentless fight against trafficking. The awards not only highlighted achievements but also fostered a sense of community and collaboration.

The evening was hosted by journalist Vasanthi Hariprakash and included performances by Ananyaa Gaur. With distinguished guests such as Madhu Natraj and judged by a prestigious jury, the awards underscored the power of women leading with integrity and courage in a world seeking change.

(With inputs from agencies.)