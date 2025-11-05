Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Bus Overturns Near Paramathi, Leaving One Dead and Six Injured

A tragic accident occurred near Paramathi when a Kodaikanal-bound sleeper bus overturned, leaving one dead and six injured. The victim, Vinod Kannan, was from Dindigul. Authorities have registered a case for rash driving and negligence.

A tragic accident occurred near Paramathi when a Kodaikanal-bound sleeper bus from Bengaluru overturned, resulting in one fatality and injuring six others, according to local police.

The deceased was Vinod Kannan, 38, hailing from Dindigul. The accident took place around 3 AM near Seelampur bus stand.

The injured, including the bus driver and conductor, were taken to Namakkal Government Hospital. A case has been filed under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for negligence and endangering lives.

