Timex Group India Reports Historic Revenue and Profit Surge

Timex Group India Ltd celebrates its best-ever quarter with record-breaking financial performance. Q2 FY26 saw a 40% revenue growth and 70% increase in PBT. The company attributes its success to premiumisation, multi-channel strategies, and new collaborations. Looking forward, TGIL aims to strengthen its market leadership in India's lifestyle sector.

05-11-2025
Timex Group India Sets a New Benchmark with Record-Breaking Quarterly Results. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Timex Group India Ltd (TGIL), one of the nation's leading watchmakers, has announced a milestone achievement with its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a 40% surge in revenue and a 70% jump in profit before tax, marking its most successful quarter to date.

Performance highlights for Q2 of FY26 include Versace being the fastest-growing brand with a remarkable 57% increase. The core Timex brand saw a robust 52% growth, while Guess maintained its trajectory with a 45% rise. In terms of channel performance, the E-commerce segment experienced a 53% growth while the trade channel remained strong with a 30% growth.

Expressing his satisfaction, Deepak Chhabra, Managing Director of Timex India, highlighted the company's focus on product innovation, premiumisation, and strategic growth in the luxury segment as key drivers of this performance. TGIL's efforts in premiumization, global collaborations, and accessibility initiatives have been pivotal to maintaining momentum and trust among consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

