Tragic Fireball: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville

A UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, after taking off, resulting in a significant fire and nine fatalities. National Transportation Safety Board investigators are on-site to determine the cause. The crash halted airport operations, and the debris could provide crucial insights into engine failure as a possible cause.

Tragic Fireball: UPS Cargo Plane Crash in Louisville
Nine people have tragically lost their lives in the horrific crash of a UPS cargo plane that burst into flames shortly after departing Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday. Officials on Wednesday confirmed the fatalities, while the National Transportation Safety Board launches an investigation into the catastrophic incident.

Lousiville Mayor Craig Greenberg reported the death toll from the fiery crash, while Governor Andy Beshear raised concerns about potential additional casualties. Meanwhile, 11 were transported to hospitals for treatment. The city's international airport resumed operations, but the affected runway will remain shut for at least another ten days.

UPS halted operations at its airport sorting facility, with no information on service resumption indicated. The flight, bound for Honolulu, had three crew members, all perished. This marks the first UPS cargo crash since 2013. Investigators are focusing on a detaching engine before the crash, seeking clues in debris footage.

