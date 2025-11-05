Air India and Arkia Reignite India-Israel Aviation Links

The Israel Ministry of Tourism has confirmed that Air India will resume its direct flight services between New Delhi and Tel Aviv from January 1, 2026. This development promises to enhance connectivity and promote tourism and economic exchanges between the two countries.

The renewed air route will include five weekly flights, operating from Sunday to Thursday, utilizing Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Departures from Tel Aviv will occur at 11:40 am, landing in Delhi at 8:50 pm. Conversely, flights from Delhi will leave at 7:00 am, arriving in Tel Aviv at 9:55 am, thus offering convenient onward connections.

In addition, Arkia Airlines has shown keen interest in resuming its direct flights to India, potentially covering destinations such as Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa. This highlights the tremendous potential for strengthening air ties and expanding tourism opportunities, as remarked by Galit Hoffman, Consul for Tourism Affairs at the Israel Ministry of Tourism in India.

