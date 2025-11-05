Left Menu

Sun Pharma Eyes Expansion in U.S. Amidst Tariff Turbulence

Sun Pharma is considering expanding its manufacturing in the U.S. due to new tariffs on medicines. CEO Richard Ascroft highlighted the current uncertainty around tariffs. The company plans to launch the drug UNLOXCYT for skin cancer in the U.S. by FY26 and continues to develop its R&D pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Drug major Sun Pharma is exploring opportunities to expand its manufacturing presence in the United States in response to new tariffs on branded and patented medicines set by the Trump administration.

Speaking in an analyst call, Richard Ascroft, the CEO of Sun Pharma's North America business, explained that the company is assessing its current footprint in the U.S. and is open to the possibility of local manufacturing.

While the situation with tariffs remains uncertain, Sun Pharma is advancing its plans to launch the FDA-approved skin cancer treatment, UNLOXCYT, in the U.S. market by the latter half of fiscal year 2026, alongside progressing its R&D initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

