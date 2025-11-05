Sun Pharma Eyes Expansion in U.S. Amidst Tariff Turbulence

Drug major Sun Pharma is exploring opportunities to expand its manufacturing presence in the United States in response to new tariffs on branded and patented medicines set by the Trump administration.

Speaking in an analyst call, Richard Ascroft, the CEO of Sun Pharma's North America business, explained that the company is assessing its current footprint in the U.S. and is open to the possibility of local manufacturing.

While the situation with tariffs remains uncertain, Sun Pharma is advancing its plans to launch the FDA-approved skin cancer treatment, UNLOXCYT, in the U.S. market by the latter half of fiscal year 2026, alongside progressing its R&D initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)