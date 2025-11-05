Aurobindo Pharma's Resilient Performance: A Growth Story

Aurobindo Pharma has posted notable financial results for the second quarter, with a 4% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 848 crore. This growth is attributed to the robust sales performances in both the US and European markets.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant's revenue from operations hit Rs 8,286 crore, displaying a strong performance compared to Rs 7,796 crore during the same period last year. The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, K Nithyananda Reddy, highlighted the company's resilience and promising demand across key sectors.

Significant sales increases were recorded in the US and Europe, up by 3% and 18% respectively. Sales in India and other growing markets amounted to Rs 882 crore, marking an 8% growth. Aurobindo Pharma remains committed to balancing growth with profitability and is on track with its strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)