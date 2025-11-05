Left Menu

Aurobindo Pharma's Resilient Performance: A Growth Story

Aurobindo Pharma reported a 4% increase in net profit to Rs 848 crore for Q2, driven by strong sales in the US and Europe. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 8,286 crore, up from Rs 7,796 crore last year. The company remains optimistic about meeting its annual guidance.

Aurobindo Pharma has posted notable financial results for the second quarter, with a 4% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 848 crore. This growth is attributed to the robust sales performances in both the US and European markets.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant's revenue from operations hit Rs 8,286 crore, displaying a strong performance compared to Rs 7,796 crore during the same period last year. The Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, K Nithyananda Reddy, highlighted the company's resilience and promising demand across key sectors.

Significant sales increases were recorded in the US and Europe, up by 3% and 18% respectively. Sales in India and other growing markets amounted to Rs 882 crore, marking an 8% growth. Aurobindo Pharma remains committed to balancing growth with profitability and is on track with its strategic initiatives.

