U.S. Aviation Faces Unprecedented Cutbacks Amid Ongoing Government Shutdown
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to reduce air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports due to the ongoing government shutdown. This decision impacts 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers working without pay, with airlines warning about aviation safety risks and urging for an end to the shutdown.
In an unprecedented move, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to slash scheduled air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports starting Friday unless a resolution is reached for the government shutdown.
The prolonged shutdown has compelled 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay, disrupting tens of thousands of flights across the nation. Secretary Duffy highlighted on Tuesday the potential for 'mass chaos' in the American aviation sector if the government closure extends into another week, underscoring the possibility of partially closing national airspace.
Amid mounting concerns, airlines continue to press for an end to the shutdown, emphasizing significant aviation safety risks posed by current operating conditions.
ALSO READ
Punjab: Fireworks light up Amritsar's Golden Temple as devotees celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti
Uttarakhand Celebrates Cultural Roots at Sparsh Himalaya Mahotsav
Harmony in Himalayas: Celebrating Sarong Zhik Tsang Kora
Former Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's Diplomatic Mission to Berlin
Brij Raj Utsav: A Celebration of Culture and Devotion in Mathura