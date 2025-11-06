U.S. Aviation Faces Unprecedented Cutbacks Amid Ongoing Government Shutdown

In an unprecedented move, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to slash scheduled air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports starting Friday unless a resolution is reached for the government shutdown.

The prolonged shutdown has compelled 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay, disrupting tens of thousands of flights across the nation. Secretary Duffy highlighted on Tuesday the potential for 'mass chaos' in the American aviation sector if the government closure extends into another week, underscoring the possibility of partially closing national airspace.

Amid mounting concerns, airlines continue to press for an end to the shutdown, emphasizing significant aviation safety risks posed by current operating conditions.