U.S. Aviation Faces Unprecedented Cutbacks Amid Ongoing Government Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is set to reduce air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports due to the ongoing government shutdown. This decision impacts 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers working without pay, with airlines warning about aviation safety risks and urging for an end to the shutdown.

Updated: 06-11-2025 02:44 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 02:44 IST
In an unprecedented move, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to slash scheduled air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports starting Friday unless a resolution is reached for the government shutdown.

The prolonged shutdown has compelled 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA officers to work without pay, disrupting tens of thousands of flights across the nation. Secretary Duffy highlighted on Tuesday the potential for 'mass chaos' in the American aviation sector if the government closure extends into another week, underscoring the possibility of partially closing national airspace.

Amid mounting concerns, airlines continue to press for an end to the shutdown, emphasizing significant aviation safety risks posed by current operating conditions.

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

