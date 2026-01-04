Tragic Daylight Shooting: AAP Sarpanch Killed in Amritsar

In a shocking act of violence, AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh was fatally shot during a wedding ceremony in Amritsar, sparking an intense police investigation. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight at the Marigold Resort on Verka Bypass, has left the community reeling.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagjit Singh Walia, Singh, a resident of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district, was attending the event when two unidentified gunmen targeted him, shooting him twice in the head and killing him instantly.

Investigations are underway as authorities sift through CCTV footage from the resort to identify the suspects. The DCP revealed that Singh had not reported any threats prior to the shooting, leaving police to uncover the motive behind the brazen attack.