Tragic Daylight Shooting: AAP Sarpanch Killed in Amritsar

AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh was shot dead during a wedding in Amritsar. The attack occurred at Marigold Resort, the assailants remain unidentified, but police are actively investigating. Singh was shot twice in the head, resulting in his immediate death. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage to gather leads.

Updated: 04-01-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:24 IST
DCP Jagjit Walia, Amritsar, Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

In a shocking act of violence, AAP Sarpanch Jarnail Singh was fatally shot during a wedding ceremony in Amritsar, sparking an intense police investigation. The incident, which occurred in broad daylight at the Marigold Resort on Verka Bypass, has left the community reeling.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Jagjit Singh Walia, Singh, a resident of Valtoha village in Tarn Taran district, was attending the event when two unidentified gunmen targeted him, shooting him twice in the head and killing him instantly.

Investigations are underway as authorities sift through CCTV footage from the resort to identify the suspects. The DCP revealed that Singh had not reported any threats prior to the shooting, leaving police to uncover the motive behind the brazen attack.

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

