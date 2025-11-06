Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes UPS Cargo Plane in Louisville: Black Box Located

A UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least 12 people. Investigators recovered the black box recorders, hoping to understand the cause. The incident shut down the airport temporarily, impacted UPS operations, and triggered a state of emergency declaration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 06:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. federal safety investigators have successfully located the black box recorders amidst the smoldering wreckage of a UPS cargo plane that disastrously crashed upon takeoff at the Louisville, Kentucky airport, claiming the lives of at least 12 individuals, officials reported Wednesday.

A large plume of fire and smoke erupted around the aircraft as one of its engines detached during takeoff, leaving devastation in its wake. Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency to expedite assistance, with recovery efforts ongoing amid significant impacts on UPS operations.

The National Transportation Safety Board's initial briefing mentioned the black boxes appeared intact, promising crucial data for their investigation. Meanwhile, the Louisville airport resumed operations except for the affected runway, as the community mourns the tragic incident's victims.

