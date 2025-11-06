Left Menu

Air Traffic Turmoil: U.S. Flight Cuts Amid Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a 10% flight reduction at 40 major airports due to government shutdown-related air traffic control shortages. Airlines are racing to adapt, and passenger services are overwhelmed. The cuts could reverse if Democrats reopen the government, which faces ongoing political standoff over funding bills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 06:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 06:51 IST
The ongoing U.S. government shutdown has prompted Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to announce a 10% reduction in flights at 40 major American airports due to safety concerns linked to air traffic control staffing shortages. Airlines are under pressure to adapt swiftly as the cuts take effect.

If Democrats agree to reopen the government, Duffy mentions the possibility of reversing the flight reductions. The shutdown, now the longest in history, has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 TSA agents working without pay, leading to significant flight delays and disruptions impacting millions of travelers.

The FAA has outlined a schedule of gradually increasing capacity reductions, starting at 4% and rising to 10% by next week. While major U.S. airports brace for impacts, airlines and industry groups are striving to understand the new mandate and mitigate its effects on passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

