Catastrophic Cargo: UPS Plane Crash Sparks Tragedy in Louisville

A UPS cargo plane bound for Honolulu crashed upon takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least 12 people, officials announced Wednesday. Investigators have found the plane's black box recorders, which are expected to provide crucial insights into the crash's cause.

The incident resulted in a massive fireball after the plane struck multiple structures beyond the airport, igniting blazes over a half-mile radius. The crash led to an overnight shutdown of Louisville's airport, disrupting UPS's operations at its Worldport facility, a key global hub.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, and officials confirmed the deaths of nine people on the ground and three crew members. The NTSB's initial briefing indicated the absence of a link to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, but investigations are continuing, focusing particularly on the engine that separated from the aircraft.