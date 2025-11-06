Left Menu

Catastrophic Cargo: UPS Plane Crash Sparks Tragedy in Louisville

A UPS cargo plane crashed upon takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least 12 people, including three crew members. Federal investigators have located the black box recorders, crucial for understanding the crash cause. The incident led to a shutdown of local airport operations with ongoing investigations by the NTSB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 07:27 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 07:27 IST
Catastrophic Cargo: UPS Plane Crash Sparks Tragedy in Louisville

A UPS cargo plane bound for Honolulu crashed upon takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, killing at least 12 people, officials announced Wednesday. Investigators have found the plane's black box recorders, which are expected to provide crucial insights into the crash's cause.

The incident resulted in a massive fireball after the plane struck multiple structures beyond the airport, igniting blazes over a half-mile radius. The crash led to an overnight shutdown of Louisville's airport, disrupting UPS's operations at its Worldport facility, a key global hub.

Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, and officials confirmed the deaths of nine people on the ground and three crew members. The NTSB's initial briefing indicated the absence of a link to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, but investigations are continuing, focusing particularly on the engine that separated from the aircraft.

TRENDING

1
Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City Leadership

Zohran Mamdani: A New Era for New York City Leadership

 India
2
International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies

International Hunt for Fugitive Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Intensifies

 India
3
Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

Federal Agent's Shooting Sparks Controversy in Chicago

 Global
4
Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025