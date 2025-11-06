Sky in Turmoil: U.S. Shutdown Sparks Major Aviation Shake-up

In a move reflecting the severity of the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has mandated a 10% decrease in flights across 40 major American airports. The decision, aimed at alleviating safety concerns amid an air traffic controller shortage, has put airlines in an operational scramble.

The shutdown, currently the longest in American history, has forced air traffic controllers and TSA agents to work without remuneration. Duffy emphasized that the cuts could be rolled back if the shutdown ends, a scenario hinging on Democrats agreeing to reopen the government amidst their health care subsidy demands.

Airlines, grappling with the sudden directive, continue to reassure customers of minimal disruption. However, with 3.2 million travelers already affected since the shutdown's inception, the airline industry braces for ongoing challenges and pressures lawmakers for a swift resolution.