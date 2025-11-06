Sacred Rituals Mark the Inauguration of Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple in Hyderabad

The Sri Rukmini Satyabhama Sametha Sri Venugopala Swamy Temple was consecrated in a grand ceremony at ASBL Spire, Kokapet, Hyderabad, blending spiritual practice with modern architectural design. The event took place on October 31, 2025, and was performed under the Tennacharya Sampradaya and Divya Agama Shastra traditions.

Eminent scholars and priests led the rituals, accompanied by Vedic chants that created a deeply spiritual atmosphere. The newly consecrated temple is a testament to devotion and cultural continuity, designed in traditional South Indian architectural style. It provides a serene environment for worshippers and visitors alike.

Shri Ajitesh Korupolu, Founder and CEO of ASBL Group, expressed the significance of integrating spiritual spaces in modern living. He announced plans to establish similar sacred sites in future ASBL projects, further emphasizing the blending of progress with cultural and spiritual values.