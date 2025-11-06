Left Menu

Samsung Acquires Europe's Largest HVAC Firm, FlaktGroup, for Strategic Expansion

Samsung Electronics has completed its acquisition of FlaktGroup, a leading European HVAC company, for 1.5 billion euros. The purchase aims to enhance Samsung's capabilities in the HVAC market, particularly in AI data center cooling, while maintaining FlaktGroup's brand and expertise.

Samsung Electronics Completes Acquisition of HVAC Company FlaktGroup (Photo/Samsung website). Image Credit: ANI
Samsung Electronics Co. has announced the completion of its acquisition of FlaktGroup, Europe's largest air handling and HVAC company, in a strategic move to bolster its market presence. This acquisition, reported by the English service of Maeil Business News Korea, comes after a May agreement for 1.5 billion euros (USD 1.7 billion).

FlaktGroup, renowned for its expansive air conditioning solutions across 65 countries, generates over 700 million euros in revenue. The acquisition is poised to enhance Samsung's footprint in the rapidly expanding HVAC sector, particularly as the demand for AI infrastructure grows. AI data centers require advanced cooling solutions, which FlaktGroup's expertise will provide.

With the data center cooling market projected to grow significantly by 2030, Samsung plans to capitalize on FlaktGroup's established infrastructure, aiming to unify and improve HVAC solutions. The strategy includes targeting hyperscale data centers in Korea, bolstering Samsung's position as a leading supplier in the next-gen data center arena.

Samsun's expansion plans include tapping into high-demand markets like North America and Europe, where industrial HVAC needs are robust. FlaktGroup's vast global network, spanning production bases and subsidiaries, such as Woods and SEMCO, offers avenues for growth. Samsung aims to merge its AI prowess with FlaktGroup's technological know-how to revolutionize the industry.

The acquisition will see FlaktGroup maintained as an independent subsidiary, preserving its brand identity and expertise. Samsung Electronics president Roh Tae-moon underscored the venture's strategic significance in leading global HVAC and data center markets, emphasizing the combined technological and innovative efforts to set new industry benchmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

