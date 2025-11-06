Left Menu

SEBI Chairman Defends Transparency Amid IPO Valuation Concerns

SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey clarified that the regulator's role is to ensure transparency in IPOs, rather than decide valuations, which are determined by market forces. He highlighted the robustness of India's BRSR framework and stressed the importance of balance between market development and investor protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:36 IST
SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rising concerns over recent IPO valuations, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey stated that the regulator's main focus is on ensuring transparency through full disclosures, not on deciding valuations. According to Pandey, market forces are responsible for determining IPO valuations.

Pandey emphasized that SEBI's role is to make sure investors have access to complete and accurate information, allowing markets to set share prices independently. He noted SEBI's commitment to transparency, stating, "We don't determine valuations; share prices will be decided by the markets, depending on the opportunities."

On Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR), Pandey assured that India's framework is tailored to local needs and involved over 1,200 companies. Addressing governance standards, Pandey urged timely appointments of independent directors on PSUs' boards and advocated for regulations fostering both market growth and investor trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

