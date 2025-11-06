Shining Tools Limited Prepares for IPO Debut on BSE SME Platform

Shining Tools Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on November 7, 2025, aiming for a debut on the BSE SME platform. Specializing in high-performance carbide cutting tools, the company caters to multiple industries and boasts a significant portion of revenue from customized products.

With the objective to fund plant installation for Carbide Precision Tools and working capital requirements, Shining Tools reflects strong financial growth. Notable improvements in revenue, EBITDA, and profit margins have fueled their strategy, as outlined by Managing Director Mr. Vipulbhai Laljibhai Ghonia.

The IPO offers 7,12,200 equity shares each for retail and non-retail investors, with an additional allocation for the Market Maker. With Sobhagya Capital Options Pvt. Ltd. as Lead Manager, the company highlights the risks associated with equity investments in its prospectus.