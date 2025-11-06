Left Menu

Strategic Expansion: IHCL Signs New Taj Hotel in Chennai

Indian Hotels Company Ltd has signed a 151-key Taj hotel on ECR in Chennai. This greenfield project aligns with the city's corporate, automotive, and IT industry demand, and aims to attract leisure and MICE travelers. IHCL's expansion will bring its total to 16 hotels in Chennai.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) announced its latest venture on Thursday, highlighting the signing of a new 151-key Taj hotel in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The new hotel is part of a strategic plan to capitalize on Chennai's multifaceted hospitality demands, bolstered by a robust corporate, automobile, and IT sector.

This addition joins six other hotels under development, raising IHCL's presence to 16 hotels in Chennai, as highlighted by Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President for Real Estate and Development at IHCL.

