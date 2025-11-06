Left Menu

SBI and Amundi to Jointly Launch IPO for SBIFML, Targeting 2026 Completion

State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding are set to divest a combined 10.0013% stake in SBI Funds Management Limited through an IPO in 2026. The move aims to maximize value realization and boost public visibility, cementing SBIFML's position as India's leading asset management firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:25 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:25 IST
SBI and Amundi to Jointly Launch IPO for SBIFML, Targeting 2026 Completion
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced plans to divest 3,20,60,000 equity shares, or 6.3007% of SBI Funds Management Limited (SBIFML), via an Initial Public Offering (IPO), contingent upon regulatory approval. Amundi India Holding, SBIFML's other promoter, will similarly offload 1,88,30,000 equity shares, amounting to 3.7006% of the total equity, with the offering encapsulating 10.0013% of the firm's total equity in the public market.

SBI and Amundi's joint venture, SBIFML, initially formed in 1987, has grown to become India's largest asset management entity, holding a 15.55% market share. The initial public offering, spearheaded by these promoters, is anticipated to reach fruition by 2026. SBI Mutual Fund, predicated upon its 1992 formation as a subsidiary of SBI, has since expanded its mandate into diverse asset classes, becoming a vanguard in mutual fund offerings within the Indian market.

SBIFML Chair Challa Sreenivasulu Setty highlighted this IPO as a definitive step following the successful listings of SBI Cards and SBI Life Insurance. He emphasized the strategic timing of this undertaking, pointing to SBIFML's strong market performance. Amundi's CEO Valerie Baudson noted that the IPO signifies recognition of SBIFML's formidable position within India's financial services landscape, underscoring both organizations' commitment to nurturing a prosperous long-term partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
LIC reports 32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 10,053 crore for second quarter ended September 2025: Filing.

LIC reports 32 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 10,053 crore for second qua...

 Global
2
Coinbase Europe's 21.5 Million Euro Fine: A Wake-Up Call for the Crypto World

Coinbase Europe's 21.5 Million Euro Fine: A Wake-Up Call for the Crypto Worl...

 Global
3
India's Aluminium Revolution: Driving Circular Economy and Green Growth

India's Aluminium Revolution: Driving Circular Economy and Green Growth

 India
4
Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logistics Initiatives

Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logis...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025