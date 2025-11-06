KRN Heat Exchanger Thrives with Robust Growth and Strategic Acquisitions in FY26

KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Limited has announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter and first half of the financial year 2026, showcasing significant growth and strategic expansion. The prominent manufacturer has reported a standalone total income of ₹227.22 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 126.13% year-over-year increase.

In a statement, Mr. Santosh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director, expressed satisfaction with the company's robust performance. He cited the acquisition of the Bus Air-Conditioning division of Sphere Refrigeration Systems as a pivotal move that strengthens KRN's foothold in the automotive HVAC market. This, alongside a CRISIL A- rating with a stable outlook, marks their capability and resilience in the sector.

The firm highlights a focused strategy on enhancing product quality and expanding global reach while maintaining strong customer relationships. KRN's export revenues pointed to strategic international growth, with substantial contributions from the UAE, USA, and Canada, underlining their growing international presence as they continue their strategic journey in the HVAC industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)