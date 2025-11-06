be!MYN: Redefining Gen Z Beauty with Versatility and Authenticity

VMPL Bangalore, November 6: A game-changer in the beauty industry, be!MYN emerges as a Gen Z-centric brand available on Myntra Beauty, advocating for diverse self-expression without the constraints of a singular look.

Targeted at the young, vibrant audience of India, be!MYN offers premium, trend-driven products at accessible prices, reshaping beauty norms for Gen Z. The brand, facilitated by Myntra Jabong India Pvt. Ltd., challenges conventional beauty standards, celebrating mood-driven aesthetics while catering to unique Indian skin preferences.

Launching with 27 SKUs, be!MYN's line includes long-lasting products enhanced with hydrating ingredients suitable for Indian conditions. Emphasizing affordability and quality, these products prioritize comfort and performance, reflecting Gen Z's desire for authenticity, emotional expression, and high-standard beauty options.

(With inputs from agencies.)