be!MYN: Redefining Gen Z Beauty with Versatility and Authenticity
VMPL unveils be!MYN, a Gen Z-focused beauty brand on Myntra Beauty, celebrating self-expression beyond fixed looks. Offering trend-based, premium quality products at accessible prices, be!MYN caters to India's youth, ensuring style and performance. It's a home-grown brand that aligns with young aspirations and Indian skin needs.
- Country:
- India
VMPL Bangalore, November 6: A game-changer in the beauty industry, be!MYN emerges as a Gen Z-centric brand available on Myntra Beauty, advocating for diverse self-expression without the constraints of a singular look.
Targeted at the young, vibrant audience of India, be!MYN offers premium, trend-driven products at accessible prices, reshaping beauty norms for Gen Z. The brand, facilitated by Myntra Jabong India Pvt. Ltd., challenges conventional beauty standards, celebrating mood-driven aesthetics while catering to unique Indian skin preferences.
Launching with 27 SKUs, be!MYN's line includes long-lasting products enhanced with hydrating ingredients suitable for Indian conditions. Emphasizing affordability and quality, these products prioritize comfort and performance, reflecting Gen Z's desire for authenticity, emotional expression, and high-standard beauty options.
