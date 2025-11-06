Left Menu

Sampre Nutritions' Six-Fold Profit Surge Driven by Strategic Partnerships

Sampre Nutritions reported a significant increase in net profit for the first half of FY26 due to new supply agreements. The profit rose over six-fold, reaching Rs 1.60 crore, with a substantial year-on-year revenue rise of 77%. Key deals, including with Reliance Consumer Products, have fueled this growth.

  • Country:
  • India

Sampre Nutritions, renowned for its health and confectionery products, announced a remarkable rise in net profits, surging over six times in the April-September period, attributed to new supply agreements.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in H1FY26, a significant leap from Rs 22.34 lakh reported in the same timeframe last year. Revenue from operations also saw a notable increase, standing at Rs 20.86 crore in H1FY26, marking a 77% rise from Rs 11.78 crore in H2FY25.

During the September quarter, Sampre's revenue was Rs 9.99 crore, up from Rs 7.27 crore year-on-year, with net profits reaching Rs 89.55 lakh. Strategic manufacturing agreements, such as the recent one with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, have been pivotal in driving these gains.

