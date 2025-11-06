Sampre Nutritions' Six-Fold Profit Surge Driven by Strategic Partnerships

Sampre Nutritions, renowned for its health and confectionery products, announced a remarkable rise in net profits, surging over six times in the April-September period, attributed to new supply agreements.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in H1FY26, a significant leap from Rs 22.34 lakh reported in the same timeframe last year. Revenue from operations also saw a notable increase, standing at Rs 20.86 crore in H1FY26, marking a 77% rise from Rs 11.78 crore in H2FY25.

During the September quarter, Sampre's revenue was Rs 9.99 crore, up from Rs 7.27 crore year-on-year, with net profits reaching Rs 89.55 lakh. Strategic manufacturing agreements, such as the recent one with Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, have been pivotal in driving these gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)