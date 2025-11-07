Flight Squeeze: United Airlines Trims Weekend Schedule Amid FAA Cuts

In response to directives from the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines announced plans to reduce its flight schedule by 4% this weekend. The FAA's order comes amid efforts to address safety issues at 40 major airports.

While the FAA initially announced a 10% reduction in flights, it revised this figure to 4% starting this Friday, with plans to reach the higher reduction level next week.

United Airlines, which operates approximately 4,500 flights per day, stated these changes will result in fewer than 200 daily cancellations over the weekend.

