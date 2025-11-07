Flight Squeeze: United Airlines Trims Weekend Schedule Amid FAA Cuts
United Airlines plans a 4% flight reduction from Friday to Sunday, responding to FAA's cuts across 40 key U.S. airports due to air traffic control safety concerns. Initially, FAA promised 10% reductions but will start with 4% cuts, affecting less than 200 United flights daily.
In response to directives from the Federal Aviation Administration, United Airlines announced plans to reduce its flight schedule by 4% this weekend. The FAA's order comes amid efforts to address safety issues at 40 major airports.
While the FAA initially announced a 10% reduction in flights, it revised this figure to 4% starting this Friday, with plans to reach the higher reduction level next week.
United Airlines, which operates approximately 4,500 flights per day, stated these changes will result in fewer than 200 daily cancellations over the weekend.
