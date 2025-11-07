Vietnamese Tycoon Aims for the Stars with New Aerospace Venture

Pham Nhat Vuong, founder of Vietnam's largest listed company, Vingroup, is taking a bold leap into aerospace. According to business registry documents, Vuong has launched a new company, Vinspace Joint Stock Company, to manufacture planes and spacecraft.

Established on Monday with an initial capital of 300 billion dong ($11.4 million), Vinspace sees Vuong holding a 71% stake, Vingroup holding 19%, and Vuong's two sons holding the remaining 10%. The company's operations will also span air cargo transport, telecommunication satellite operations, and scientific research.

As Vietnam treads economic challenges from international tariffs, Vuong's expansionary vision showcases a push to diversify and bolster the nation's economic resilience. His latest venture is complemented by a wide array of enterprises under the Vingroup umbrella, spanning real estate, electric vehicles, tourism, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)