Vietnam's Bac Ninh: Evolving from Rice Fields to a Manufacturing Hub

Bac Ninh, once known for its rice fields, is now a bustling factory zone in Vietnam. The city's transformation reflects increased foreign investment and strategic shifts due to US-China trade tensions. Efforts to expand high-tech manufacturing and reduce dependency on China involve overcoming rising costs and labor challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bacninh | Updated: 05-01-2026 18:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 18:48 IST
Bac Ninh's rapid transformation is marked by the bustling activity of factories and the multitude of Chinese and Korean dishes that now grace its dining tables. Once famed for its rice fields and Quan Ho folk music, Bac Ninh has become a pivotal factory hub, spurred by increased foreign investment and President Donald Trump's tariff hikes that are reshaping the region.

While Bac Ninh thrives, Vietnam faces challenges from rising labor costs and inadequate infrastructure. The city is part of a nationwide effort to upgrade production capabilities, with the launch of numerous projects to enhance high-tech manufacturing, particularly in electronics.

Vietnam continues to benefit from the trade war between Washington and Beijing, leading to substantial foreign investment. However, competition from neighboring countries like Indonesia and the Philippines, along with scrutiny of Vietnam's role in transshipment, poses ongoing challenges.

