Japan Resumes Seafood Exports to China After Beijing Eases Ban

Japan has restarted seafood exports to China after a ban was lifted. The ban was previously imposed due to treated radioactive wastewater being discharged from the Fukushima plant. Six metric tonnes of scallops have been shipped, marking a positive shift for Japan's seafood industry.

Updated: 07-11-2025 10:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Japan

Japan has restarted its seafood exports to China, marking a significant step forward since Beijing lifted a ban imposed over two years ago. The prohibition was initially enforced following the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant.

On Wednesday, Japanese officials reported that 6 metric tonnes of scallops from Hokkaido were successfully shipped to China. This shipment represents the first since Chinese authorities had barred Japanese seafood imports in August 2023.

Despite this progress, restrictions remain on seafood from Fukushima and surrounding areas. Japan continues to urge China to lift these remaining bans, as well as to resume imports of Japanese beef.

